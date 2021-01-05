Former Georgia AD Greg McGarity lands new job, takes over Gator Bowl Sports
ATHENS — Former Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity is taking over Gator Bowl Sports.
McGarity, who retired from UGA only five days ago, was announced as the new president and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports on Tuesday. Officially he’ll assume the role on March 1, so there’s still time to resurrect his tennis and golf games, as he discussed doing not very long ago.
McGarity, 66, will succeed longtime president and CEO Rick Catlett, who’s retiring after 29 years as head of the Gator Bowl.
McGarity’s last official day as Georgia’s AD was Dec. 31. His retirement ended a career in college athletics that spanned five decades. Georgia’s interim athletic director is Josh Brooks, who celebrated his first day on the job with a Georgia win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
WHAT A GAME!!! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/I4E1MsJjT2
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) January 1, 2021
McGarity said he didn’t know what was going to do after retiring as Georgia’s athletic director but it probably wouldn’t be in college athletics. Technically that’s true.
Gator Bowl Sports is a division of the Jacksonville Sports Council. In addition to overseeing the business of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the group is charged with bringing all kinds of athletics to the Jacksonville area. Included in the group’s purview is the Georgia-Florida game, which has been played annually in Jacksonville every year but two since 1933.
The contract between the two schools is set to expire in two years. So immediately McGarity will be involved with negotiating a new deal between the only two universities where McGarity has worked. He spent 18 years as the Gators number two athletic administrator.