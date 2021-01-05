Former Georgia AD Greg McGarity lands new job, takes over Gator Bowl Sports

McGarity, who retired from UGA only five days ago, was announced as the new president and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports on Tuesday. Officially he’ll assume the role on March 1, so there’s still time to resurrect his tennis and golf games, as he discussed doing not very long ago.

McGarity, 66, will succeed longtime president and CEO Rick Catlett, who’s retiring after 29 years as head of the Gator Bowl.