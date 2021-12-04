Georgia football College Gameday: The Top 10 signs in Atlanta Saturday morning

ATLANTA -- Georgia football’s fanbase traveled well yet again and dominated the scene Saturday morning at ESPN’s College Gameday. Bulldog fans flooded the set at the Georgia World Congress Center for the television show’s third Georgia game this season, this time for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

Here’s a look at ten of the best and funniest fan signs on site, ranked from ten to one! No. 10 Jack Leo , Dawgnation An “old school” concept with a “new school” twist. Seriously, folks, take caution and try to stay away from those clad in Crimson today. No. 9 Jack Leo , Dawgnation

We’re still awaiting confirmation from the North Pole about the legitimacy of this claim, but our completely unbiased opinion believes this to be true. No. 8 Jack Leo , Dawgnation There’s definitely another game in another city today where that Michigan fan might feel more at home, but Championship Saturday is for everybody. Plus, what kind of Wolverine would he be if he didn’t take a shot at the rival school after last week’s win? No. 7 Jack Leo , Dawgnation

Based on this particular fan’s pose underneath the sign, we believe he meant to spell “dabbing.” Either way, hindsight is 20/20, but that’s an art that needs to stay in 20/16. No. 6 Jack Leo , Dawgnation Another holiday special courtesy of the Georgia faithful, referencing the movie “Elf.” By the way, anyone who picks Alabama today sits on a throne of lies. No. 5 Jack Leo , Dawgnation

Not in the heart of Atlanta, Coach. Please say it ain’t so. No. 4 Jack Leo , Dawgnation Not anywhere at all, Coach. Please say it ain’t so. No. 3 Jack Leo , Dawgnation

If the duck can’t do it, no one can. Does a Bulldog win today mean that Kirby Smart gets one of those blue Aflac jackets from the commercials? No. 2 Jack Leo , Dawgnation Anyone who remembers the Weather Channel’s live broadcast of the Georgia Dome’s demolition in 2017 can recall a MARTA bus pulling in front of the stadium, blocking the camera’s view of the destruction moments before it happened. These two Bulldog fans hope to see similar crumbling from the Crimson Tide today. No. 1 Jack Leo , Dawgnation #JD2NYC, Always and Forever.

