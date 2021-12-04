(1) Georgia
Sat, 12/4 on CBS @9:00 ET
(3) Alabama
  • Western Kentucky
    41
    Final
    (15) UTSA
    49
    (11) Oregon
    10
    Final
    (16) Utah
    38
  • (9) Baylor
    14
    2nd QTR
    8:01
    (7) Oklahoma State
    3
    Kent State
    0
    2nd QTR
    6:34
    Northern Illinois
    17
    Utah State
    Sat, 12/4 on FOX @8:00 ET
    (22) San Diego State
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 12/4 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (23) Louisiana-Lafayette
  • (19) Houston
    Sat, 12/4 on ABC @9:00 ET
    (4) Cincinnati
    (20) Pittsburgh
    Sun, 12/5 on ABC @1:00 AM ET
    (21) Wake Forest
    (6) Michigan
    Sun, 12/5 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (17) Iowa
    USC
    Sun, 12/5 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    California
Georgia football College Gameday: The Top 10 signs in Atlanta Saturday morning

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo
Posted

ATLANTA -- Georgia football’s fanbase traveled well yet again and dominated the scene Saturday morning at ESPN’s College Gameday.

Bulldog fans flooded the set at the Georgia World Congress Center for the television show’s third Georgia game this season, this time for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

Here’s a look at ten of the best and funniest fan signs on site, ranked from ten to one!

No. 10

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

An “old school” concept with a “new school” twist. Seriously, folks, take caution and try to stay away from those clad in Crimson today.

No. 9

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

We’re still awaiting confirmation from the North Pole about the legitimacy of this claim, but our completely unbiased opinion believes this to be true.

No. 8

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

There’s definitely another game in another city today where that Michigan fan might feel more at home, but Championship Saturday is for everybody. Plus, what kind of Wolverine would he be if he didn’t take a shot at the rival school after last week’s win?

No. 7

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

Based on this particular fan’s pose underneath the sign, we believe he meant to spell “dabbing.” Either way, hindsight is 20/20, but that’s an art that needs to stay in 20/16.

No. 6

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

Another holiday special courtesy of the Georgia faithful, referencing the movie “Elf.” By the way, anyone who picks Alabama today sits on a throne of lies.

No. 5

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

Not in the heart of Atlanta, Coach. Please say it ain’t so.

No. 4

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

Not anywhere at all, Coach. Please say it ain’t so.

No. 3

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

If the duck can’t do it, no one can. Does a Bulldog win today mean that Kirby Smart gets one of those blue Aflac jackets from the commercials?

No. 2

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

Anyone who remembers the Weather Channel’s live broadcast of the Georgia Dome’s demolition in 2017 can recall a MARTA bus pulling in front of the stadium, blocking the camera’s view of the destruction moments before it happened. These two Bulldog fans hope to see similar crumbling from the Crimson Tide today.

No. 1

Georgia and Alabama fans showed up with signs and cheers galore Saturday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center for ESPN College Gameday (Jack Leo).
Jack Leo, Dawgnation

#JD2NYC, Always and Forever.

