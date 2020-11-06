Social media has hilarious reaction to election official talking Georgia-Florida while discussing voting results

Even with the state of the 2020 Presidental Election still up in the air, one Georgia elections official spoke found time to speak about the importance of Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game.

Gabriel Sterlings, the Voting System Implementation Manager for the state, was providing an update on Friday about the count of the votes in the state of Georgia, as it is incredibly close, with Joe Biden having a narrow lead in the state.

When giving an update on when the votes will be tabulated, Sterling let the world know that while counting votes is important, there is also a huge Georgia game tomorrow.

“Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow,” Sterling said. “Everybody’s exhausted, it’s Friday, there’s a Georgia game tomorrow, it’s a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes.”

This Georgia elections official on finishing counting ballots: "Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow. Everybody's exhausted, it's Friday, there's a Georgia game tomorrow, it's a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes." pic.twitter.com/TqzNUPDT44 — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) November 6, 2020

for context, here's the full video of a Georgia elections official joking about the Georgia/Florida football game tomorrow https://t.co/7mhrCiP215 pic.twitter.com/ycUqltrrSJ — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) November 6, 2020

This wasn’t the only viral clip from Sterling’s press conference, as he was also making sure that the national media knew how to correctly pronounce the names of counties like Dekalb and Houston.

But the mention of Georgia’s game against Florida got everyone buzzing and brought some humor to the timeline on a Friday afternoon.

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, as we all know, is an integral part of the republic https://t.co/fF776L4mTU — Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) November 6, 2020

Big Go Dwags energy https://t.co/F3sB4LZ8fl — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) November 6, 2020

let’s hear him out pic.twitter.com/84YvaQbBbv — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 6, 2020

Biden: 264

Trump: 214

Stetson Bennett: IV https://t.co/7ai1i7O6W8 — Shehan Jeyarajah 😷 (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 6, 2020

TL;DR: “Dawgs are playing. Election gotta wait.” https://t.co/Hct8nfGr1e — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) November 6, 2020

Really looking forward to national election Twitter finding out that literally everything in the two most populous states in the Deep South stops cold for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. https://t.co/BiFmZ1GU5O — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) November 6, 2020

"The game is nothing less than a war between the gentlemen of Georgia and the Florida barbarians." – Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil https://t.co/pef5wKF7TI — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 6, 2020

Obviously, the game itself is not as important as the results of the election. But to Georgia and Florida fans, the game still carries a lot of meaning. The winner of this game has won the SEC East in each of the past five seasons and that will likely be the case once again this year.

The Bulldogs enter the game as the No. 5 team in the country, while Florida comes in at No. 8. The winner of this game very much will keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive for the season.

It is also expected to be a tightly contested game, as the Bulldogs are just a 3-point favorite heading into the contest. The Bulldogs though have won the last three meetings in Jacksonville, Fla., and Kirby Smart is 3-0 as a head coach against Dan Mullen.

While there’s no certainty on when the final ballots will be counted, we do know that the Bulldogs and Gators will kickoff at 3:30 p.m ET on Saturday. CBS will broadcast the game. It’s safe to say that Sterling is hoping to have the votes counted by then so that he can watch the game.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation