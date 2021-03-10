Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,394 (March 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion with former UGA great turned ESPN analyst David Pollack.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack has big expectations for UGA’s offensive weapons

Beginning of the show: Georgia might finally have the offensive firepower to match the best teams in the country this season according to former UGA great and co-host for ESPN’s College GameDay.

David joins me as a special guest off the top on today’s show to discuss the outlook for the Bulldogs this season and a fun event he’s a part of in the Athens area this summer.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of UGA’s spring practice

Reaction to four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams postponing his commitment announcement

And thoughts on Nick Chubb’s forceful retort to accusations against UGA

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one of the league’s coordinators reportedly on Kansas’ radar as a replacement for Les Miles and the latest on five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.