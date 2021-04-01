Georgia basketball power forward Toumani Camara enters NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia forward Tamara Camara has ended the NCAA transfer portal, adding to the challenges the Bulldogs will face reloading for next season.

Georgia recently landed a commitment from transfer Braelen Bridges, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound post from Illinois-Chicago.

Camara led Georgia with 7.7 rebounds per game 28 blocked shots, and he was the third-leading scorer with 12.8 points.

“We truly appreciate Toumani’s contributions to our program,” UGA coach Tom Crean said in a release. “But we all must realize this is how college athletics is played now, and it’s here to stay. We will use the NCAA portal to our advantage and work diligently to recruit young people that want to take full advantage of the tremendous education we have to offer and the incredible opportunity to be a part of our program.”

There are 1,165 players in the NCAA portal at this time — an average of 3.35 per team, based on the 347 teams that participated in Division I last season.

Among the SEC players in the portal are former starting guards at Missouri (Xavier Pinson), Florida (Noah Locke) and Arkansas (Desi Sills) and former Ole Miss starting forward KJ Buffen.

Camara joins Tye Fagan, Christian Brown and Michael Starks as UGA players who entered the NCAA portal after a 14-12 season.