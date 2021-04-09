Former Georgia basketball player Tye Fagan lands at Ole Miss

ATHENS — Former Georgia basketball wing Tye Fagan has announced he’s transferring to Ole Miss

The 6-foot-3 Fagan left UGA in search of bigger opportunities after starting 24 of 25 games and ranking fifth in minutes played last season.

Georgia basketball swept Ole Miss last season, solving coach Kermit Davis 1-3-1 Zone like few other teams in victories in Oxford (78-74) and Athens (71-61).

Fagan, who originally committed to Davis at Middle Tennessee before Tom Crean gave him a chance to play for his home state school, played well against the Rebels.

Fagan was 9-of-9 shooting and scored 19 points in the first game in Oxford, and he was 6-of-9 shooting and scored 13 points in the win in Athens.

In other games, however, Fagan struggled shooting and was at times an offensive liability.

Fagan shot 27 percent from three, he was just 55.6-percent from the free-throw line and he had 40 turnovers to 29 assists.

The former Upson-Lee High School standout was, however, an active rebounder with 4.4 rebounds per game that ranked second on the UGA team last season.