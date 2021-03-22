Georgia junior Tye Fagan in portal, searching for bigger opportunity

ATHENS — Georgia junior Tye Fagan has entered the transfer portal, in search of a bigger role and more playing time at another school.

Fagan, a 6-foot-3 wing, started 24 of 25 games and ranked fifth in minutes played.

All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler returns to lead next season’s team, along with Camara and explosive guard K.D. Johnson.

Georgia is hoping senior graduate transfers P.J. Horne, Andrew Garcia and Justin Kier consider returning for another season. Each provided leadership and key contributions during the Bulldogs’ 14-12 (7-11 SEC) season.

Backup point guard Mikal Starks and backup forward Christian Brown have also entered the transfer portal.

Fagan’s desire for more playing time at another school will certainly be predicated on rapid shooting improvement.

While Fagan was an active rebounder — 4.4 rebounds per game were second on the team — he was somewhat of an offensive liability in the half-court game.

Fagan was good scoring in transition and slicing to the basket, but his shooting range allowed defenders to sag off at times.

Fagan shot 27 percent from three, he was just 55.6-percent from the free-throw line and he had 40 turnovers to 29 assists.