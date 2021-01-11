Georgia defensive back Tyrique Stevenson reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Stevenson seemed to confirm the news as he retweeted a 247Sports news story about him entering the portal.

Stevenson started at cornerback for the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. He had a huge pass breakup late in the game to help Georgia.

Related: Tyrique Stevenson makes ‘play of the game’ when Georgia needed it most to start 2021

Stevenson is from Miami and there were recent rumblings that the Miami Hurricanes would be interested in adding him. Georgia has a massive need at cornerback as Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel all declared for the NFL draft.

The sophomore defensive back appeared in all 10 games for Georgia this past season, starting in four of them. He played primarily as the back-up to Mark Webb at the star position, while also working at the money position in Georgia’s secondary.

He was tied for the team-lead in pass breakups with five this season while also registering 34 tackles.

Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean they are no longer with the current team and that they cannot return. Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal entered the transfer portal last offseason, only to remain with the Bulldogs.

The defensive backfield was already the biggest position of concern for Georgia heading into 2021, as it also had to replace Webb and safety Richard LeCounte. If Stevenson does indeed end up leaving, it means more will be expected from Kelee Ringo, Latavious Brinni, Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Nyland Green and others going into the next season.

Stevenson picked Georgia over Miami as a member of the 2019 signing class. He was the No. 37 overall recruit in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia did get some good news on Monday, as it learned that offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.

Related: The latest Georgia football roster movement regarding NFL draft, transfer portal and returnees

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation