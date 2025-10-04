clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
6 minutes ago
3 quick takeaways on Georgia’s 35-14 win over Kentucky: Bulldogs bring the …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew what his Georgia football team needed to do on Saturday, and the Bulldogs wasted no time doing it.
Mike Griffith
1 hour ago
Kirby Smart provides injury update on OL Monroe Freeling, DL Jordan Hall: …
ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line was already banged up entering the game, with Earnest Greene out due to a back injury.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Georgia football-Kentucky instant observations as Bulldogs get needed easy …
ATHENS — Everything that seemed to fail against Alabama, succeeded for Georgia when it played Kentucky on Saturday.
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
Georgia up 21-7 at halftime over Kentucky, Gunner Stockton keys fast start
ATHENS— Georgia football didn’t waste any time getting back to work on Saturday against Kentucky.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger (Oct. 4)
As the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs prepared to return to Sanford Stadium for their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Bulldog faithful were not deterred by the early kick …
Makenzy Wolford
