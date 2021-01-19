Todd Gurley makes hilarious joke regarding his infamous memorabilia scandal, latest Tennessee drama

After all these years it’s good to see that Todd Gurley still has a sense of humor.

The former Georgia running back quote-tweeted a comment made by former South Carolina Gamecocks running back Mike Davis. Davis was speaking about the latest scandal at Tennessee.

Davis wished that he had gotten some money during college. Gurley came in with the perfect joke given his own personal history.

Should’ve sign some memorabilia 😂 https://t.co/E6yuNuKWCA — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 19, 2021

Gurley was rather infamously suspended for four games during the 2014 season for signing memorabilia and receiving money for it. An investigation determined that Gurley had taken $3,000 over the course of two years.

Georgia went 3-1 in the games Gurley missed, with the loss being an 18-point defeat to Florida. That result ended up preventing Georgia from playing for the SEC title that season, despite beating SEC East champion Missouri by the score of 34-0.

Gurley would return for the Auburn game, but he would suffer a season-ending ACL injury in that game. In six games during his 2014 season Gurley ran for 911 yards and nine touchdown. He went on to be the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gurley just finished his sixth NFL season and first with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in 15 games, rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns.

With the suspension and the injury during his 2014 season, Gurley is one of the great what-ifs of recent Georgia history. Maybe if he stays healthy and avoids suspension, perhaps he wins a Heisman Trophy and leads Georgia to a better record than the 10-3 mark. And maybe a better season and finish keeps Mark Richt around past the 2015 season.

Either way, it’s good to say that Gurley is able to joke about his blunder all these years later. Because if you can’t laugh about yourself, who can you laugh at?

