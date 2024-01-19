Georgia’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson will be well compensated in his move from Alabama to Georgia, as he will make $1.3 million according to information obtained by DawgNation via open records request.

Robinson made $800,000 at Alabama last season. Only defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who made $1.9 million, will make more on Georgia’s staff.

Robinson took over the title previously held by Will Muschamp, who will now serve as an analyst for the Bulldogs. His salary will go from $855,000 to $50,000. He was set to make $905,000 for the 2024 season, provided he still held his previous role on July 1, 2024

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart put out a statement regarding the hiring of Robinson last Saturday. Robinson interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job before ultimately heading to Georgia.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” Smart said. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff.”

Robinson and Muschamp are very close, as the two worked together at Florida, Auburn and South Carolina. Robinson was Muschamp’s defensive coordinator for the five seasons they were at South Carolina together.

Robinson worked at Miami for the 2021 season before spending the last two seasons as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach. He oversaw the development of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, who are both expected to be first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Muschamp initially came to Georgia as an analyst before moving into the role of special teams coordinator for the 2021 season. He was Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the previous two seasons.

Alabama ended up hiring South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack to be its defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele had the job last season, but he retired in January. Kalen DeBoer replaces Nick Saban, who retired on Jan. 10.

Robinson is the second coaching change Georgia has made this offseason, as the Bulldogs brought in Donte Williams as the cornerbacks coach. He takes over for Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse.

Georgia does have to replace some key members in the secondary. Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are all off to the NFL after all making All-SEC teams last season.

The Bulldogs do bring back All-American safety Malaki Starks. The Bulldogs signed 5-star prospect KJ Bolden in the 2024 recruiting cycle and also landed Jake Pope out of the transfer portal. Pope spent the past two seasons at Alabama. Georgia is also very much recruiting Caleb Downs, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Georgia brings back Dan Jackson, David Daniel-Sisavanh, Jacorey Thomas, Joenel Aguero and Kyron Jones at the safety/star position.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 this past season, with the lone loss coming against Alabama.