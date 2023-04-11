Dawgnation Logo

Georgia to introduce new mascot, UGA XI, at G-Day

Uga XI, nicknamed Boom, stepped onto Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Uga XI will be collared at Georgia’s annual G-Day the following week on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
UGA X is hanging up his collar, as the University of Georgia announced on Tuesday that a new Bulldog mascot will be introduced and collared at G-Day.

Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, will take up the mantle of Uga, becoming Uga XI in the process.

UGA X, also known as Que, will retire as the winningest mascot in program history. He took up the mantle during the 2015 season and saw Georgia go 91-18 over that span. Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, going 15-0 last season.

The ceremony will take place at 3:50 p.m. ET, shortly before Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. G-Day is set for a 4 p.m. ET start, with ESPN2 broadcasting the game.

