Warren Ericson discusses replacing injured Trey Hill at center against Missouri

Georgia has started three different quarterbacks during this 2020 season. But against No. 25 Missouri, the Bulldogs will have a new starter delivering the ball to quarterback JT Daniels.

That’s due to starting center Trey Hill undergoing surgery on both of his meniscuses. Hill has started the previous 26 games for Georgia, with 22 of those coming at center.

“He’s already off a scooter and moving around. We are really hoping he can bounce back,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It was more of a cleanup than a surgery, so we are hopeful to get him back at some point. The other guys are working really hard and doing a good job out there.”

Without Hill, Georgia will have to turn to someone else to deliver the ball and call out the protections for Georgia’s offensive line.

The most likely candidate for that role will be redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson.

Ericson has served as Georgia’s sixth offensive lineman this year, and filled in for Hill when he was having issues with snapping earlier in the season. Ericson has also played at the guard position this year for Georgia.

He also has starting experience for Georgia, as he filled in for Ben Cleveland in last year’s Sugar Bowl, a 28-14 win over Baylor.

Ericson didn’t reveal if he’d be starting and added that he’s approaching the coming game against Missouri like he would any other contest.

“It’s kind of how my mentality has been every single week since the season has started,” Ericson said. “Whatever I can do to just be ready for this game and play, that’s what I want to do. I am going to be ready no matter what. If my name is called or it is not, I am going to be there and just be ready to go into the game.”

If it isn’t Ericson at center on Saturday, that means that it will be freshman Sedrick Van Pran. He was the top-ranked center prospect in the country last season when Georgia signed him out of New Orleans.

Van Pran was the No. 59 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class and has seen action as a resevere in three games this season.

“When he first came in he picked up the offense really well,” Ericson said of Van Pran. “I think Sed is going to be a great teammate and a great player for this organization in the future. I’m confident in Sed that if he gets the opportunity to play, he’s going to step-up and play to the best of his ability.”

Against South Carolina, the Georgia offensive line had a bounce-back game, as the unit paved the way for Georgia to run for a season-best 332 rushing yards. Cleveland earned SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week honors for the game and he will no doubt be an asset to whoever ends up playing the center position.

Even with the change at center, Georgia could still have a big day offensively against Missouri if its game against Arkansas is any indicator. The Tigers gave up 292 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground against Arkansas. The Razorbacks were also with starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in the game.

Georgia and Missouri will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game airing on the SEC Network.

