After 7 weeks, one thing is certain with this Georgia football team... It’s never a dull moment with this group.

On an afternoon where the action was non-stop as soon as they kicked off, UGA was able to outlast Ole Miss for a 43-35 victory. The Dawgs were able to avenge last year’s loss by going toe-to-toe with Lane Kiffin’s Rebels in a game that saw 6 lead changes, 78 total points and 861 total yards. Oh, and just TWO punts (the first one not coming until the 4th quarter!).

Thankfully for Georgia, Gunner Stockton led the way with one of the best games of his young career, accounting for 348 total yards and 5 touchdowns. In a game where the offense was the star on both sides, it was UGA’s defense that finally stepped up and shut the door on the Rebels holding them to just 13 total yards and zero points in the 4th quarter.

former Dawg, Rodrigo Blankenship joins us, as well as DawgNation's Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell.

