Brett Thorson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and now he’ll be playing in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings signed Thorson as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from Matt Zentiz of CBS Sports.

The Vikings also signed wide receiver Dillon Bell as an undrafted free agent. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and tight end Benjamin Yurosek made the Vikings 53-man roster last year, contributing on special teams.

Thorson was a four-year starter at the University of Georgia. Thorson was one of the best punters in the country throughout his entire career, consistently pinning teams back deep.

Thorson did suffer a knee injury that required surgery in December of 2024. Thorson missed the first game of the 2025 season but returned to play in Georgia’s final 13 games in 2025. He was named a First Team All-American for his play last season.

With Thorson as the team’s punter, Georgia won three SEC championships and a national championship.

Thorson is a native of Melbourne, Australia. He also has a great sense of humor and is very active on social media. Georgia fans grew to love his self-deprecatory ways.