Dillon Bell did not hear his name called during the 2026 NFL draft. But he goes to a team that saw two Georgia Bulldogs make the roster as an undrafted free agent last year.

Accrording to multiple reports, Bell has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and tight end Benjamin Yurosek made the Vikings 53-man roster last year, contributing on special teams.

The Atlanta Falcons took Zachariah Branch with the No. 79 overall pick. Colbie Young came off the board at the end of the fourth round, going with pick No. 140 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell did it all in his Georgia career, playing all over the field and on the offense and special teams. He possesses a knack for finding the end zone and brings a winning mindset to the next level after having won a national championship and three SEC championships during his time in Athens.

Dillon Bell measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-1

209 pounds

30 1/4-inch arms

9 1/2 inch hands

4.5 40-yard dash

39-inch vertical

10-foot-6 broad jump

Dillon Bell stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Appeared in 56 games across his four-year career at Georgia, winning a national championship and three SEC championships

119 career catches, 1,269 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns in four seasons split between Miami and Georgia

Was a productive player in all four years at Georgia, playing all over the offense. Had a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in 2023

Often at his best in the red zone, where Georgia would line him up at running back. Was also a valuable special teams player for the Bulldogs

Very durable during his college career

Younger brother Micah is a running back at Georgia

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Dillon Bell

“Yeah, he’s a positionless player. He can play tight end. He can play Wildcat quarterback. He can play tailback. He’s certainly a good receiver. He’s a great returner. That’s what people are moving to in the NFL, guys that can go out there and create matchups. He does that. He can be in the backfield and create some problems for the defense. But more important than that, he’s a great person. He led by example here. He never complained once about snaps and touches and that says a lot about what he brought into the team.”

What Dillon Bell brings to the Minnesota Vikings

Bell fits best without a creative offensive coach who could take advantage of his many talents.

During his college career, Bell openly welcomed being compared to Deebo Samuel. While Bell never reached those same highs as the former South Carolina standout, Bell did have multiple touchdowns in all four of his years in Athens.

Drops were an issue, especially during his junior season in Athens, so Bell will need to improve in that area at the next level. While he was never a star in Athens, he contributed to a winning culture and can be expected to do the same at the next level.

What to know about Dillon Bell ahead of the 2026 NFL draft