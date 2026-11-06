After dispatching rival Florida a week ago, No. 2 Georgia now sets its sights on Oxford, Mississippi, where No. 10 Ole Miss awaits for another clash of SEC powerhouses.

This will be the third time in the last two seasons that Georgia and Ole Miss will play each other.

The Bulldogs rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to win the first meeting 43-35 in Athens. Ole Miss returned the favor on New Year’s Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Georgia jumped out to a 21-12 halftime lead, but was outmatched by the magic of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to win 39-34.

Round 3 brings us back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a rare SEC venue where Kirby Smart has not yet won. He is currently 0-2 and has seen Georgia outscore him 73-24 in those matchups.

The last game there took place in 2024, with Georgia losing 28-10.

But Georgia will get another crack at taking down the Rebels and snapping their 15-game home winning streak Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Slowing down Chambliss is a good starting point for getting a win. He has had plenty of success against Georgia’s defense.

“It’s the down-in, down-out decision-making that he’s really elite at, the accuracy that he’s elite at,” Smart said this week. “The release, the decision. He’s just pinpoint. He has an anticipation of windows that’s probably unmatched. I don’t know if that’s God-given, or the fact that he played a lot of football before he got to Ole Miss. He has played a lot of football and experience helps.”

The Bulldogs will look to band together and keep Chambliss contained enough for this pass rush to get home. Georgia’s defense ranks ninth in run defense (86 yards per game), seventh in sacks (26), 21st in tackles for loss (55) and 16th in havoc rate (19.4%).

This is also another opportunity for Georgia’s passing attack to get right against an Ole Miss defense that ranks 101st (235 yards per game) through the air.

Against Ole Miss, quarterback Gunner Stockton is averaging 246 yards passing with eight total touchdowns.

It looks like the Bulldogs will be getting wide receiver Isaiah Canion back from injury. Canion, who transferred from Georgia Tech this offseason, has not played since catching three passes for 28 yards against Arkansas on Sept. 19.