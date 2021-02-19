WATCH: Mark Richt celebrates his birthday with DawgNation

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt turned 61 on Thursday. And he was kind enough to take some time out of his special day and celebrate with DawgNation.

Related: Mark Richt back wearing Georgia gear as he celebrates his birthday

Richt, who earlier in the day tweeted that he had gotten some new Georgia gear for his birthday, coached at GEorgia from 2001 to 2015.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a lot of success under Richt, winning the SEC twice and the SEC East three other times. When Georgia parted ways with Richt following the 2015 season, only Vince Dooley had more wins in program history than Richt.

Following three seasons at Miami, Richt retired from coaching and now works for the ACC. He also spends a good bit of time in and around the Athens area, which is where he was celebrating on Thursday night.

On this week’s episode of Cover 4 Live, Richt popped in to join Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith to discuss his birthday and share some thoughts on the state of the Georgia program.

Among some of the other topics discussed on the show:

What should be at the top of the Georgia Athletics wishlist?

What are some of Richt’s great memories at Georgia?

How can Georgia do a better job of honoring some of its past greats?

Should Georgia play Georgia Tech every season?

How much does the dead period extension hurt recruits and coaches?

What will G-Day look like?

Cover 4 Live airs on Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation