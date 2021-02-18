LOOK: Mark Richt back wearing Georgia gear as he celebrates his 60th birthday

Former head coach Mark Richt celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday and did so in style.

The former Georgia and Miami head coach shared a tweet of himself rocking the Georgia G on Thursday.

“Today is my birthday and I got a great gift of some Georgia gear! It feels good on me,” Richt tweeted.

Richt worked as the head coach at Georgia from 2001 to 2015, compiling a record of 145-51 in his time at the scgiik. Prior to parting ways with Richt following the 2015 regular season, Richt was the second-winningest coach in program history. Only Vince Dooley had more wins in his time as Georgia’s head coach.

With Richt in charge, Georgia experienced highs it had not reached since Dooley was leading the program. The Bulldogs won the SEC in 2002 and 2005, while finishing the 2007 season ranked No. 2 in the country. The Bulldogs also won the SEC East in 2003, 2011 and 2012.

A number of people associated with the University of Georgia took the time to wish Richt a happy birthday as well.

After Richt was fired following the 2015 season — where he went 9-3 but lost to Alabama, Florida and Tennessee — he accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater Miami. The Hurricanes went 26-13 in three seasons under Richt, including reaching the team’s only New Year’s Six bowl since the College Football Playoff came to be, before Richt retired after the 2018 season.

Richt now works as an analyst for the ACC Network. Prior to becoming the head coach at Georgia he worked as the offensive coordinator at Florida State during its dominant run during the 1990s.

