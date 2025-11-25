clock icon
2 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
2 minutes ago
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 13 win over Charlotte
ATHENS — Kirby Smart very much believes there is still value in playing overmatched teams like Charlotte.
Connor Riley
12 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia prepares for ‘extremely physical’ …
ATHENS — Bloody Tuesday has become Bloody Monday at Georgia this week.
Connor Riley
16 hours ago
Georgia expects to have ‘challenging’ time with Haynes King amid CJ …
ATHENS — Wide receiver London Humphreys recalled the Georgia win over Georgia Tech last year as fun. He caught a touchdown in the win, where the Georgia offense finished with …
Connor Riley
17 hours ago
Georgia injury update: The latest on Chauncey Bowens, Kyron Jones heading …
ATHENS — Georgia has a pivotal rivalry game this week against Georgia Tech.
Connor Riley
17 hours ago
Georgia OL Nyier Daniels dismissed from the team following driving-related …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that offensive tackle Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on Sunday.
Connor Riley
