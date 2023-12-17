clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
Former Georgia outside linebacker CJ Madden announces transfer destination
Another Bulldog has found a new home, as former Georgia outside linebacker CJ Madden will be suiting up for Purdue.
Connor Riley
Georgia reportedly hires Donte Williams as defensive backs coach
Georgia has found its replacement for Fran Brown, as Donte Williams will be the new defensive backs coach for Georgia. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
Connor Riley
Former Michigan star trolls Georgia, says Wolverines have ‘nothing to …
ATHENS — Former Michigan star and first-round NFL Draft pick Taylor Lewan says Wolverines fans have “got nothing to worry about” in the Rose Bowl.
Mike Griffith
Carson Beck: Closer look into Georgia quarterback’s pending decision
ATHENS — ESPN provided the latest indication that Carson Beck may be coming back for another season at Georgia via an omission from a recent paysite NFL Draft ranking of …
Mike Griffith
