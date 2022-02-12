Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports.

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program.

Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox, the former UGA quarterback who is expected to be the team’s tight ends coach.

Back to Zach: He was in the same Georgia recruiting class as quarterback Aaron Murray. His mother was the longtime administrative assistant for coach Mark Richt. He later transferred and starred at LSU, and he played three seasons in the NFL.

Mettenberger served as a high school assistant the past two seasons before moving on to Alabama, which lost to UGA in the national championship game.