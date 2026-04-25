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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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Georgia fans erupt after Atlanta Falcons draft Zachariah Branch in 2026 …
Zachariah Branch may not have been the first Georgia player taken in this year’s draft, but he is certainly the most popular based on where he landed.
Connor Riley
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CJ Allen the latest Georgia linebacker to find an NFL home in the 2026 …
No program has done a better job of producing and developing linebackers than Georgia. CJ Allen is the latest prospect to be taken in the NFL draft, as he was taken with the …
Connor Riley
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Christen Miller becomes the first Georgia defensive player taken in 2026 …
Georgia’s defensive line has become an NFL factory in recent years. Christen Miller is the latest product off the assembly line, as he was taken by the New Orleans in the …
Connor Riley
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Micah Morris: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft offensive line prospect
Micah Morris is an offensive line prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
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Dillon Bell: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect
Dillon Bell is a wide receiver prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
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