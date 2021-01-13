Zamir White announces decision on his Georgia football future

Zamir White has made his decision as far as his football playing future, as the Georgia running back announced that he would be returning for the 2021 season, bypassing the NFL draft.

White made the announcement in a post via his Twitter account.

As a junior, White led the Bulldogs in rushing with 779 rushing yards on 144 carries. He also scored a team-best 11 touchdowns for Georgia.

Related: The latest Georgia football roster movement regarding NFL draft, transfer portal and returnees

White entered the program as the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2018 recruiting cycle. But White suffered an ACL injury in both of his knees prior to ever playing a game for the Bulldogs. He missed the entire 2018 season due to injury before finally seeing the field in 2019. He ran for 408 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.

Prior to the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, White spoke about how his Georgia teammates and coaches helped him overcome such a difficult start to his college career.

“I’ll say just going with my teammates makes it a lot better for me, just being there for me, just working hard with them guys,” White said. “My coaching staff. My family been there for me.”

Related: ‘He’s done an unbelievable job’: Zamir White focused on Cincinnati ahead of NFL decision

Georgia will have a full backfield in 2021, after James Cook announced his return last week. Cook was Georgia’s second-leading rusher in 2020, as he finished with 303 yards in eight games. He also added 225 receiving yards as well.

Other players returning include Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Adam Anderson, Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer.

Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards all return as well for Georgia in 2021. Each running back flashed at various times during the 2020 campaign, as they all finished with at least 190 rushing yards last season.

Georgia also signed 4-star running back Lovasea’ Carroll out of IMG Academy. Since Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016, the Bulldogs have always had at least five scholarship running backs on the roster.

The Bulldogs will also bring back quarterback JT Daniels, who made the announcement official last Tuesday. Georgia could have one of the top passing offenses in the country next season, as Daniels will get a full offseason working with a host of weapons. Georgia’s top-five pass catchers in terms of yardage will all return for the 2021 season.

Georgia has seen fellow 2018 signees Azeez Ojulari and Trey Hill already declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation