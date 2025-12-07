ATHENS — Georgia has done everything it could to put itself in College Football Playoff contention.

It’s beaten every team it has played this season, getting revenge against Alabama on Saturday with a 28-7 win. The victory gave the Bulldogs a bump in the final AP Poll prior to the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia now sits as the No. 2 team in the country, behind only Indiana. The Bulldogs are 12-1, SEC champions and playing their best football of the season entering the College Football Playoff.

It was a dominant defensive performance from Georgia, as the Bulldogs held Alabama to season-worst showings in points and yards. The Crimson Tide had -3 rushing yards on the night to go along with 3.0 sacks and an interception.

In the last four games, the Georgia defense has given up just two touchdowns.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia took advantage of short fields to score four touchdowns. Gunner Stockton had only 156 passing yards on the night, but he finished the game with 3 touchdown passes.

The SEC championship game was Gunner Stockton’s first breakthrough performance, leading Georgia to a win over Texas. He would make his first career start in the College Football Playoff.

Now he’s poised to be the only quarterback in this year’s field who has started a College Football Playoff game.

“I think the fact that we never quit,” Stockton said of this Georgia team. “I think we’ve shown that in every game. I think that’s one of the best parts about our team, is we never quit.”

Georgia is one of eight SEC teams in the final AP Poll. Four of them are ranked inside the top 10.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at Noon ET. Alabama dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 in the AP Poll and was No. 9 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia will have to wait to see its next opponent, though all signs point to Georgia playing in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

You can see the full AP Poll top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings