Florida entered this week ranked in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. It was viewed as a good team, having picked up quality wins over Ole Miss and Texas.

But after facing Georgia, Florida is no longer viewed in the same light. Georgia bullied Florida in a 27-8 win. The Gators are no longer ranked in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10.

Georgia meanwhile moved up to No. 2 after the performance.

It helped that Ohio State, which was ranked ahead of Georgia last week, lost on the road at USC. Miami still holds the No. 1 spot, with Indiana, Utah and UCLA rounding out the rest of the top five.

For as well as Georgia played though, head coach Kirby Smart knows his team doesn’t have much time to relax.

“It’s gonna be interesting as this thing going down the stretch because I think people’s depth is gonna show up,” Smart said. “You know, people have to make a choice how you wanna practice. Do you wanna practice at all, or do you just wanna try to save everybody?”

The Bulldogs go on the road next week to face an No. 12 Ole Miss team that has given them some major problems in recent years.

The Rebels ended Georgia’s season last year in the College Football Playoff. When Georgia visited Oxford, Mississippi, in 2024, the Rebels beat Georgia 28-10.

Led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss will be looking to knock off the Bulldogs once again.

“Definitely wasn’t the best feeling in that locker room,” quarterback Gunner Stockton about last season’s loss to Ole Miss. “And, you know, after that game, the loss, but Trinidad, he’s a really good guy. You know, I have a lot of respect for him and the way he carries himself and definitely the way he plays. He’s a really good football player. But yeah, just looking forward to it and the week of prep we have for it.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10 below. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10