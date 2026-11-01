ATHENS — Kirby Smart has won in every SEC stadium he has led Georgia into over the past 10 1/2 seasons except for two, and one of them the Bulldogs will be playing in on Saturday.

Georgia, fresh off its 27-8 win over Florida, travels to play an Ole Miss team that’s coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn and fighting for its College Football Playoff life.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) are a 3.5-point favorite over the Rebels (6-2, 4-2) in the 7:30 p.m. game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

The last time Georgia played in Oxford, Mississippi -- Nov. 9, 2024 -- the Rebels literally ran the Bulldogs off the field, winning 28-10 before fans stormed the gridiron.

The Rebels have outscored opponents 149-51 in home games this season and their 16-game home win streak ranks as the most among power conference teams.

Ole Miss could be without elite tailback Kewan Lacy, who reportedly has no timeline to return after re-injuring his left shoulder in a 34-27 loss to Texas on Oct. 24.

Smart, meanwhile, left a degree of uncertainty about the health of projected first-round 2027 NFL Draft pick Ellis Robinson IV, who left the game against Florida in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury.

“His knee tightened up on him; I don’t know if it happened on the interception …. ,” Smart said. “I thought he got hit right on the knee, but we don’t really know.

“Don’t think there was anything structurally wrong. It just tightened on him. It looked like a Charlie Horse or a bruise, but honestly I don’t know.”

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leads the SEC with 273.62 yards passing per game while Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC with 186.6 yards passing allowed per game.

Chambliss shredded the Bulldogs’ defense in the teams’ most recent in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, completing 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-34 wi that ended Georgia’s season.

Saturday will be pivotal across the SEC, with many other high-profile matchups that will carry SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff field implications.

Here are the lines listed on Sunday by the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Texas -3.5 at Missouri

Arkansas at Auburn -9.5

Texas A&M at South Carolina -7.5

Alabama at LSU -4.5

Vanderbilt at Mississippi -2.5

Kentucky at Tennessee -6.5

Georgia -3.5 at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Florida -6.5