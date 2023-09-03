ATHENS — For the most part, Georgia’s injury situation was a positive one coming out of the first game. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter played nearly every snap at cornerback after dealing with a foot injury for all of August. Smael Mondon played as a third-down linebacker, getting his first game action since an April foot injury.
“I was proud of Smael,” Smart said. “He came out there and played in some sub situations. He’s trying to get back to 100 percent.”
Running back Kendall Milton made his debut after dealing with hamstring injuries in the spring and fall. His top highlight of the name came when he ripped off a 37-yard run, the longest of the night for Georgia. The Bulldogs were without running back Daijun Edwards, who could’ve gone per Smart.