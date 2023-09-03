Tennessee-Martin
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — For the most part, Georgia’s injury situation was a positive one coming out of the first game. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter played nearly every snap at cornerback after dealing with a foot injury for all of August. Smael Mondon played as a third-down linebacker, getting his first game action since an April foot injury.

“I was proud of Smael,” Smart said. “He came out there and played in some sub situations. He’s trying to get back to 100 percent.”

Running back Kendall Milton made his debut after dealing with hamstring injuries in the spring and fall. His top highlight of the name came when he ripped off a 37-yard run, the longest of the night for Georgia. The Bulldogs were without running back Daijun Edwards, who could’ve gone per Smart.

“He was not 100 percent,” Smart said on Milton. “He played because he wanted to play and he wanted to help. He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before. He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent. As the game wore on, he tightened up some. It was starting to bother him on his hamstring. He has not done much all camp. He hasn’t been able to. He’s just now getting back to where he can do some things.

Milton led Georgia in rushing with 54 yards on 9 carries. Roderick Robinson chipped in with 50 yards in his first career start. He also added a touchdown.

The biggest position of worry in terms of absences came at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey did not dress out on the evening, as he has been nursing a back injury.

Senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did dress out but he did not play a snap for the Bulldogs.

“Marcus is an internal issue,” Smart said. “Hope to get both those guys back soon, and we’ve got to get better all the way around. We’ve got to get everybody back. Jackson Meeks is a guy who had an unbelievable camp who’s dealing with a foot injury. When you look at it, there’s a lot of guys that are beat up and banged up. That’s not an excuse, we’ve got to go out there and play with the guys we’ve got.”

Meeks and wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette were also not dressed out on the evening. Linebacker EJ Lightsey was in street clothes as well, to go along with Raylen Wilson (knee), Lawson Luckie (ankle) and Branson Robinson (knee).

Georgia did see some players lower on the depth chart bounce back from injuries. Joenel Aguero got on the field as he had been dealing with a hamstring injury. AJ Harris had also been questionable for the game but he was out there with the second-team defense.

The Bulldogs came away with a 48-7 win in which many of its injured players were not needed in the win. Georgia takes on Ball State next week. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football injury report

Ladd McConkey, back

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, team discipline

Jackson Meeks, foot

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin

Kendall Milton, hamstring

Daijun Edwards, knee

EJ Lightsey, undisclosed

Lawson Luckie, ankle

Raylen Wilson, knee

Branson Robinson, knee

Kirby Smart updates injury status of Georgia football team

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart talks Ladd McConkey, Marcus …
ATHENS — For the most part, Georgia's injury situation was a positive one coming out of the first game. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter played nearly every snap at cornerback …
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Ladd McConkey, Smael Mondon …
ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does during the month of August, you're bound to have some injuries. That is the case for Georgia as it enters its week 1 …
Connor Riley
Georgia football instant observations from an imperfect win over …

Connor Riley
3 quick takeaways: QB play solid in 48-7 Georgia win, Brock Bowers …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, score, analysis, injury …

Connor Riley
New-look Georgia shrugs off slow start in record-breaking 48-7 win …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time, how to stream, TV channel, …

Connor Riley
