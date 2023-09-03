“He was not 100 percent,” Smart said on Milton. “He played because he wanted to play and he wanted to help. He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before. He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent. As the game wore on, he tightened up some. It was starting to bother him on his hamstring. He has not done much all camp. He hasn’t been able to. He’s just now getting back to where he can do some things.

Milton led Georgia in rushing with 54 yards on 9 carries. Roderick Robinson chipped in with 50 yards in his first career start. He also added a touchdown.

The biggest position of worry in terms of absences came at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey did not dress out on the evening, as he has been nursing a back injury.

Senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did dress out but he did not play a snap for the Bulldogs.

“Marcus is an internal issue,” Smart said. “Hope to get both those guys back soon, and we’ve got to get better all the way around. We’ve got to get everybody back. Jackson Meeks is a guy who had an unbelievable camp who’s dealing with a foot injury. When you look at it, there’s a lot of guys that are beat up and banged up. That’s not an excuse, we’ve got to go out there and play with the guys we’ve got.”