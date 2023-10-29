ATHENS — Georgia has been the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll all season. Saturday’s performance against Florida showed why that was the case.

The Bulldogs stormed to a 43-20 win over the rival Florida Gators. Georgia is now 8-0 on the season and has the top spot in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10.

Behind Georgia, Michigan sits at No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Florida State is at No. 4 and Washington is No. 5. Oklahoma, which was previously No. 6, lost on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Georgia played well on Saturday even without its best player in Brock Bowers. The star tight end missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

Bowers still made the trip to Florida and was able to provide a boost to the Bulldogs while on the sideline.

“He’s great, he’s the spirit of this team,” Smart said. “This guy has been in every meeting. He was in the punt walk-through today. He goes to everything. He’s front and center, on time, ready to go and still he gets all his rehab done. That’s just the kind of kid he is.

“And everybody looks him. We’ve had other guys get that injury and they disappear for weeks. They come back. He hasn’t missed anything. He loved football. and he loves this team.”

As much as the team enjoyed Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs know they’ll have to turn the page quickly this upcoming week. They welcome No. 14 Missouri into Sanford Stadium. Missouri was off this past week and will bring a talented bunch into Athens.

The Tigers are led by their dynamic passing offense. Smart hasn’t done a ton of look ahead to the Tigers but he knows enough that Georgia will need to play its best game once again.

“We just strap it on and go. It’s going to be a big one next week,” Smart said. “That’s a really good team, I’ve always said they’re extremely physical, big, tough. Eli does an incredible job on offense. Nobody is playing better on offense right now in the country than they are with their quarterback. We looked at them during the off week. We took a day and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to look at these guys before we move to Florida,’ and they’re good. They’ll be well rested coming into our place.”

Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10