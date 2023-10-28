Georgia
43
4th QTR
1:20
20
Florida
  • Michigan State Spartans
    12
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    27
    Duke Blue Devils
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    23
  • Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    38
    4th QTR
    4:26
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    42
    Purdue Boilermakers
    14
    4th QTR
    4:10
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    24
    East Carolina Pirates
    20
    4th QTR
    4:38
    UTSA Roadrunners
    41
    USC Trojans
    29
    3rd QTR
    4:42
    California Golden Bears
    36
  • Tulane Green Wave
    30
    4th QTR
    8:16
    Rice Owls
    28
    Georgia State Panthers
    27
    Final
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    44
    Syracuse Orange
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    38
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    38
    Final
    Charlotte 49ers
    16
  • Florida State Seminoles
    41
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    16
    Indiana Hoosiers
    24
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    33
    Houston Cougars
    0
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    41
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    41
    Final
    UCF Knights
    28
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    17
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Maryland Terrapins
    27
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    33
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    10
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    69
    UMass Minutemen
    21
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    14
  • UConn Huskies
    14
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    21
    Oklahoma Sooners
    33
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    38
    Western Michigan Broncos
    45
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    21
    Clemson Tigers
    17
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
  • Memphis Tigers
    45
    Final
    North Texas Mean Green
    42
    Oregon Ducks
    35
    Final
    Utah Utes
    6
    BYU Cougars
    6
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    35
    Virginia Cavaliers
    26
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    29
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    30
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    16
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    7
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    58
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    13
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    27
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    18
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart’s halftime message: ‘Our will versus their will,’ Georgia up …
Kirby Smart’s halftime message was all about the battle of wills, and how Georgia had asserted itself against Florida through the first 30 minutes.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Georgia fourth-down stop flips Florida momentum, Bulldogs score 26 …
Georgia took control in the Cocktail Party with a prolific fourth-down stop on the opening play of the second quarter.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers travels with the team for Florida game
ATHENS — Talented Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won’t be playing for the Bulldogs on Saturday as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. But he was able to make the trip …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-Florida live updates, score, analysis, injury news for …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the score, …
Connor Riley
