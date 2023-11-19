clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest V2 Football - Injury Report
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Julian Humphrey to miss time with upper …
ATHENS — Julian Humphrey had just played the best game of his Georgia career. In part, that is what makes the injury he suffered against Ole Miss all the more unfortunate.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: When Georgia knew it would have Brock …
ATHENS — For the first time all season, Georgia had Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Amarius Mims on the field at the same time.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to miss time, …
ATHENS — Georgia was already without its top offensive playmaker in Brock Bowers, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides updates on Jamon …
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made a key second down stop on the final play of the third quarter.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: What Amarius Mims must do to return for …
ATHENS — Georgia made it through the Florida game without picking up any new major injuries. Still, the Bulldogs were without several key contributors in the 43-20 win over …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football blasts Tennessee

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs bully …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia gets statement win on Rocky Top, beats Tennessee 38-10

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football offensive lineman Tate Ratledge goes down with left …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia battles back for 24-10 halftime lead at Tennessee

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.