By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia battles back for 24-10 halftime lead at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee scored on the first and last play of the second half, but Georgia controlled most all the action in between en route to a 24-10 halftime lead at …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football offensive lineman Tate Ratledge goes down with left knee …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Georgia’s offensive line finally seemed to be getting healthy, only for starting right guard Tate Ratledge to go down with a left knee injury in the first …
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, score, analysis for …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — The Georgia football team takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, analysis, …
Connor Riley
What Brock Bowers learned about himself in coming back to play for Georgia …
ATHENS — Leave it to Brock Bowers to find the rehab process from tightrope surgery as an enjoyable experience.
Connor Riley
