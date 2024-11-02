JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 2 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find live updates, score and injury news for the Week 10 game.

Georgia and Florida were both off last week. The Bulldogs have won three straight games in this rivalry.

12:10 p.m. ET: Georgia will be without a key player in punt returner Anthony Evans. He was ruled out on the team’s availability report on Thursday.

In addition to his work as a wide receiver, Evans has been a real positive in Georgia’s return game. His 14 punt returns have yielded 118 yards so far this season.

As for who might replace Evans, the Bulldogs have a number of options. In the preseason, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart threw out Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Cash Jones, Sacovie White and Malaki Starks as possible returners for Georgia.

The Bulldogs could welcome back two key pieces on the interior for this game, with Tate Ratledge and Jordan Hall both making progress this week.

Ratledge has missed the last four games with knee and ankle injuries, while Hall has not yet played in a game this season.

“Both have ramped up in terms of reps,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Tate took quite a bit yesterday, took quite a bit -- I don’t know how many he took today, but I know it’s more than yesterday ‘cause we had more available. But we’re trying to be smart in terms of his volume. And Jordan’s done more. He still has moments where it bothers him, but I thought yesterday was Jordan’s best day yet. And I think that three-day off really helped him. I’ll have to watch today and see how he was. I don’t really remember.”

As for the players Georgia knows it will be without linebacker Smael Mondon, running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Georgia will be without defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero for the first half of this game, as they were ejected against Texas due to targeting. Expect KJ Bolden to start in place of Jackson, while JaCorey Thomas steps in for Aguero.

Georgia football injury report against Florida

Anthony Evans -- undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- knee -- out

Smael Mondon -- lower leg -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot

Jordan Hall -- leg -- probable

Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- probable

Joenel Aguero -- out first half -- targeting

Dan Jackson -- out first half -- targeting

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on ABC. Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Florida how to watch online for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be streamed on WatchESPN. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida odds for Week 10 game

Georgia football is a 14.5-point favorite against Florida. The over/under is 52 points. Georgia is 2-5 on the season.