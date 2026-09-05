Tennessee State
0
2nd QTR
10:33
35
Georgia
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
14
Final
Missouri Tigers
54
UTEP Miners
0
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
51
East Carolina Pirates
10
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
48
Kent State Golden Flashes
0
4th QTR
00:00
South Carolina Gamecocks
57
Youngstown State Penguins
13
4th QTR
7:25
Kentucky Wildcats
42
Texas State Bobcats
0
1st QTR
6:46
Texas Longhorns
7
Furman Paladins
0
1st QTR
6:48
Tennessee Volunteers
7
Baylor Bears
Sat, 9/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
Auburn Tigers
North Alabama Lions
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @8:15 ET
Arkansas Razorbacks
Austin Peay Governors
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
Vanderbilt Commodores
Missouri State Bears
Sat, 9/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Sat, 9/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
Sat, 9/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Florida Atlantic Owls
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Florida Gators
Louisville Cardinals
Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
14
Final
Missouri Tigers
54
UTEP Miners
0
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
51
East Carolina Pirates
10
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
48
Kent State Golden Flashes
0
4th QTR
00:00
South Carolina Gamecocks
57
Youngstown State Penguins
13
4th QTR
7:25
Kentucky Wildcats
42
Texas State Bobcats
0
1st QTR
6:46
Texas Longhorns
7
Furman Paladins
0
1st QTR
6:48
Tennessee Volunteers
7
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1 hour ago
By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
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1 hour ago
Georgia football live updates, analysis, injury news, score for Tennessee …
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5 hours ago
Meet DawgNation’s picks of Bulldogs primed to dominate
No. 3 Georgia is armed with plenty of talent entering the 2026 season.
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21 hours ago
WATCH: Georgia football hype video sets the tone ahead of 2026 season
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September 4, 2026
Georgia football-Tennessee State: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch …
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Tennessee State Tigers in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, …
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January 2, 2026
Social media wonders what could’ve been, what comes next for Georgia …
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s 2025 season has come to an end sooner than anyone anticipated.
Connor Riley
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