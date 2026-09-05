Tennessee State
0
2nd QTR
10:33
35
Georgia
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    14
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    54
    UTEP Miners
    0
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    51
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    48
  • Baylor Bears
    Sat, 9/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    North Alabama Lions
    Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @8:15 ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Austin Peay Governors
    Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Missouri State Bears
    Sat, 9/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Sat, 9/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Clemson Tigers
    Sat, 9/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU Tigers
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Florida Gators
    Louisville Cardinals
    Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    14
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    54
    UTEP Miners
    0
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    51
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    48
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By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
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NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s 2025 season has come to an end sooner than anyone anticipated.
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