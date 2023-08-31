Beck’s waited his time to be a starter. As has been well-documented, he’s the only quarterback among the top 50 quarterback prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle to have not started or transferred elsewhere. Saturday will be the first chance to validate all the hard work he’s put in to become Georgia’s starting quarterback.

He had the chance to start in 2021, but was beat out by Stetson Bennett. Instead of bouncing out of the program, Beck kept working. In 2022, he knew he was one play away from seeing the field and prepped like he was the starter. Teammates took notice of the way he commanded the huddle, even prior to last season.

It undoubtedly helped him win the job, along with his knowledge of the offense. Those extra reps afforded to him by simply being older and enrolling in college before Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, also played a big part in winning the job.

That mastery of the offense allowed Beck to further stake his claim as the starter during fall camp. In the final stretches of the competition, Beck knew what he had to do to at last win the starting job.

And as fall camp rolled around, Beck got more and more confident.

“I think a big thing for him was the confidence I guess that he developed through fall camp,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “I feel like he just got faster and faster at, like, making his reads. I mean, the more reps you take the better you’re going to be, so I think that helped him a lot. I think the confidence thing is a huge deal for him.”