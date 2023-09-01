DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

The Georgia football team opens the 2023 season against UT-Martin in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, tv channel how to stream the game, odds and more for the game.

Georgia opens the season as the No. 1 team in the country, having won back-to-back national championships.

Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-UT Martin game is set for a 6 p.m. ET start time.

Georgia football-UT Martin: TV channel for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-UT Martin game will be broadcast on ESPN + and SEC Network +. Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi are calling the game. The game against UT-Martin is not available on traditional TV and will have to be streamed.

How to stream Georgia football-UT Martin for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-UT Martin game can be streamed via SEC Network+/ESPN+. SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials.  It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

To watch the game click here.

Odds for Georgia football-UT Martin Week 1 game

Georgia is a 44.5-point favorite against UT-Martin per BetMGM Sportsbook. Georgia went 8-7 against the spread last season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about UT-Martin

On playing UT-Martin: Got a lot of respect for UT-Martin. Coach Simpson and his staff have done a tremendous job. When you talk about conference champs, which they’ve been, a lot of their stats are similar to ours in terms of being balanced. Really good on offense and really good on defense. We played teams from that conference and I know a lot of coaches from that conference. One of our coaches get his start there. His first job by coach Simpson. He knows their offensive coordinator really well and they’ve done a tremendous job with their program in terms of building it from the ground up. They’ve got a great foundation laid.

On UT-Martin scheme, any future fits down the road...

We look at them schematically and try to figure out who they are, what they’ve done. You watch all their games. You worry about yourself and try to improve the things you do yourself. That’s really important. First game of the year, you always look back at things that gave us problems because that’s probably what they’re looking at. You want to research and say, what have they done well, what have they done poorly, what have we done well, and what have we done poorly because we’re going to see some of that. They are a well coached, very good scheme team.

Offensively, they’re like everybody you play. There’s really nobody that’s different any more. It’s more of the same. You don’t see a triple option. So what do they do offensively? They’re very similar to everybody else with the ability to throw the ball on the perimeter, run RPOs, they run the ball well. They have plays they don’t block anybody on the interior and it doesn’t matter because the ball goes on the perimeter. They do a good job. Defensively, they’re similar to us. They can go three down, four down. They’re primarily out of an odd look, three down look and we get to look at that a lot because we do that defensively. We share ideas in terms of schematics when you watch us and them, their conference, you see some similarities there.”

How Carson Beck benefits from having Sedrick Van Pran and his experience...

“I would say familiarity. He knows that Sedrick has been there. It’s probably overrated because Carson understands fronts, coverages, pressures. He can (identify) protections, he can point runs, he can do a lot of different things. He doesn’t have to rely on Sedrick like maybe a new quarterback would because I don’t really just see Carson that way. He understands it. He gets it. He’s had a ton of reps. I think the fact that he’s got somebody who has played in big moments, somebody who has snapped the ball in tough environments is comforting but as far as what Sedrick provides for Carson, it’s probably reassurance.”

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Before dominating at Georgia, Tray Scott was doing the same for UT-Martin: …
ATHENS — Tray Scott has become one of the most decorated defensive line coaches in the country. He’s seen four players he coached go in the first round of the last two NFL …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said to preview UT-Martin Week 1 contest
The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, injury report, what coaches and …
The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and what Kirby Smart and Georgia …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football game times, TV networks announced for UT-Martin, Ball …
Georgia football, at long last, will be playing under the lights again at Sanford Stadium. A game time and television network was announced for Georgia’s Week 1 game against …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: Why the UT-Martin game means everything to one …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains what excites him about …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia QB Carson Beck shares pregame emotions, finding comfort zone …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tate Ratledge shares the key to Georgia’s 2023 offensive line success

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.