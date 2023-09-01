“We look at them schematically and try to figure out who they are, what they’ve done. You watch all their games. You worry about yourself and try to improve the things you do yourself. That’s really important. First game of the year, you always look back at things that gave us problems because that’s probably what they’re looking at. You want to research and say, what have they done well, what have they done poorly, what have we done well, and what have we done poorly because we’re going to see some of that. They are a well coached, very good scheme team.

Offensively, they’re like everybody you play. There’s really nobody that’s different any more. It’s more of the same. You don’t see a triple option. So what do they do offensively? They’re very similar to everybody else with the ability to throw the ball on the perimeter, run RPOs, they run the ball well. They have plays they don’t block anybody on the interior and it doesn’t matter because the ball goes on the perimeter. They do a good job. Defensively, they’re similar to us. They can go three down, four down. They’re primarily out of an odd look, three down look and we get to look at that a lot because we do that defensively. We share ideas in terms of schematics when you watch us and them, their conference, you see some similarities there.”

How Carson Beck benefits from having Sedrick Van Pran and his experience...

“I would say familiarity. He knows that Sedrick has been there. It’s probably overrated because Carson understands fronts, coverages, pressures. He can (identify) protections, he can point runs, he can do a lot of different things. He doesn’t have to rely on Sedrick like maybe a new quarterback would because I don’t really just see Carson that way. He understands it. He gets it. He’s had a ton of reps. I think the fact that he’s got somebody who has played in big moments, somebody who has snapped the ball in tough environments is comforting but as far as what Sedrick provides for Carson, it’s probably reassurance.”