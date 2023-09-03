Kendall Milton back in Georgia lead back role, even while slowed by injury

Tennessee-Martin
7
Final
48
Georgia
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
  • Hawai'i Warriors
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
    San Jose State Spartans
    28
    Final
    (6) USC Trojans
    56
    Florida International Panthers
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    22
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    UCF Knights
    56
  • St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
    17
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    35
    Rhode Island Rams
    35
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    42
    Elon Phoenix
    17
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    37
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    14
  • South Dakota Coyotes
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    35
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    7
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    42
    Florida Gators
    11
    Final
    (14) Utah Utes
    24
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    10
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
  • North Carolina A&T Aggies
    6
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    21
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    24
    Howard Bison
    23
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    33
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    3
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    38
  • Central Michigan Chippewas
    7
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    31
    Louisville Cardinals
    39
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    34
    Missouri State Bears
    17
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    48
    Stanford Cardinal
    37
    Final
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    24
  • East Carolina Pirates
    3
    Final
    (2) Michigan Wolverines
    30
    Colorado Buffaloes
    45
    Final
    (17) TCU Horned Frogs
    42
    Bowling Green Falcons
    24
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    34
    LIU Sharks
    10
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    27
  • Utah State Aggies
    14
    Final
    (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    44
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    0
    Final
    (20) Oklahoma Sooners
    73
    Virginia Cavaliers
    13
    Final
    (12) Tennessee Volunteers
    49
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    38
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    27
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    24
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    39
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    35
    Western Carolina Catamounts
    13
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
  • Robert Morris Colonials
    7
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    42
    Mercer Bears
    7
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss Rebels
    73
    Akron Zips
    21
    Final
    Temple Owls
    24
    Northern Iowa Panthers
    9
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
  • East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    3
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    49
    Portland State Vikings
    7
    Final
    (15) Oregon Ducks
    81
    South Florida Bulls
    24
    Final
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    41
    Tennessee State Tigers
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    56
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Georgia football handed off the ball nine times to an injured Kendall Milton on Saturday night, the team’s most elite and explosive tailback.

It was a move that wouldn’t have seemed to have made much sense, until Kirby Smart explained that it was Milton

“He played because he wanted to play, and he wanted to help,” Smart said after Milton carried for a team-high 54 yards.

“He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before. He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent.”

Smart said Daijun Edwards, the team’s leading returning rusher, was held out because he was even less healthy (sprained knee) than Milton.

Redshirt sophomore walk-on Cash Jones had seven touches with 3 carries for 5 yards and 4 catches for 25 yards.

Two of the Bulldogs’ other backs got the first carries of their careers working behind Milton.

Freshman Roderick Robinson had 8 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul had 4 carries for 18 yards.

The first clues that Milton wasn’t himself was that he didn’t break tackles or move the pile like he has in past seasons.

But it wasn’t until Milton broke into the open — and was tracked down from behind on a 37-yard run - that it became painfully obvious the Bulldogs would-be bell cow back was not at full speed.

“As the game wore on, he tightened up some,” Smart said. “It was starting to bother him on his hamstring. He has not done much all camp. He hasn’t been able to. He’s just now getting back to where he can do some things.”

Milton didn’t let on or complain, however, choosing to speak from a team-first perspective like one might expect from a leader.

“It definitely felt good, especially with the path the offense was going,” Milton said. “Once you break a run, it’s like you are pushing through that wall, and it’s like you can open up so many things for the offense.”

Smart said much of the same thing, and it’s clear the Bulldogs will continue to work on their run game as they look for improvement before next Saturday’s home game with Ball State.

