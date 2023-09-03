Kendall Milton back in Georgia lead back role, even while slowed by injury

The first clues that Milton wasn’t himself was that he didn’t break tackles or move the pile like he has in past seasons.

But it wasn’t until Milton broke into the open — and was tracked down from behind on a 37-yard run - that it became painfully obvious the Bulldogs would-be bell cow back was not at full speed.

“As the game wore on, he tightened up some,” Smart said. “It was starting to bother him on his hamstring. He has not done much all camp. He hasn’t been able to. He’s just now getting back to where he can do some things.”

Milton didn’t let on or complain, however, choosing to speak from a team-first perspective like one might expect from a leader.

“It definitely felt good, especially with the path the offense was going,” Milton said. “Once you break a run, it’s like you are pushing through that wall, and it’s like you can open up so many things for the offense.”

Smart said much of the same thing, and it’s clear the Bulldogs will continue to work on their run game as they look for improvement before next Saturday’s home game with Ball State.