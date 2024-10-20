AUSTIN, Texas — A second Georgia player has been ejected in the fourth quarter due to targeting, as this time it was Joenel Aguero.

The Georgia defensive back was ejected in the fourth quarter for his hit on Quintrevion Wisner.

Aguero, who plays the star position for Georgia, will now miss the first half of the game against Florida.

Safety Dan Jackson was ejected earlier in the fourth quarter for targeting as well.

With Aguero out, JaCorey Thomas entered the game at star. KJ Bolden took over for Jackson at safety.

Georgia is off next week and will play Florida on Nov. 2.