ATHENS — Georgia already was without two major contributors against South Carolina, as neither Javon Bullard or Ladd McConkey played against South Carolina.

Then the Bulldogs saw starting right tackle Amarius Mims exit the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

Mims did not return to the game, as he spent the second half on crutches and with his left foot in a protective boot. Georgia went on to win the game 24-14.

“It’s an ankle sprain. I don’t know how significant,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got ankle sprains everywhere.”

With Mims out, Georgia shifted Xavier Truss from left guard to right tackle. Dylan Fairchild entered the game at left guard. Mims had started every game at right tackle for Georgia.

Mims wasn’t the only offensive Bulldog to pick up an injury as running back Kendall Milton left the game with a knee injury to open the third quarter. He did not return to action. He finished the game with 7 carries for 25 yards.

“I want to say it was an MCL,” Smart said. “I think he could’ve gone back in. With Daijun and Dillon playing well we leaned on them.”

Milton had been nursing a hamstring injury early during the month of August. With Milton limited, Georgia rode Daijun Edwards. The senior running back finished the game with 20 carries for 118 yards.

“I would’ve expected Daijun to be that effective this week and last week,” Smart said of Edwards.

Georgia was also without Marvin Jones Jr. and Pearce Spurlin on the afternoon. Jones is dealing with a sickness, per Smart.

Georgia football injury report following South Carolina