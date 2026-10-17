Georgia will be without one of its best and most important defenders when it takes on Auburn on Saturday.

Safety KJ Bolden was officially ruled out for the game against the rival Tigers, per the SEC availability report.

Georgia football injury report

Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee) — out

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (shoulder) — out

Wide receiver Isiah Canion (right leg) — out

Running back Chauncey Bowens (lower leg) — out

Safety KJ Bolden (right leg) — out

Bolden has been on the availability report all week, first popping up as questionable on Wednesday. His status was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday.

The Georgia safety led the Bulldogs in snaps played against Alabama this past week. Bolden had a key sack on what was Georgia’s final defensive play in the 20-17 win.

“I’d say big time players make big time plays in big time games,” cornerback Demello Jones said of Bolden this week.

Following that play, Bolden was captured receiving medical attention on the sideline. He had a white sleeve on his right leg during the game. In the celebrations following the win, Bolden had a brace over his calf.

Through Georgia’s first six games, Bolden has 22 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. He has started every game for the Bulldogs to this point.

With Bolden out, Georgia could play Kyron Jones and Rasean Dinkins at safety, which would allow them to keep Khalil Barnes at the star position. All three have played significant snaps for the Bulldogs this season.

Off the bench, Zion Branch and Ja’Marley Riddle could see an uptick in playing time with Bolden on the mend. Georgia will also be without freshman defensive back Tyriq Green. He has been out with an ankle injury since Georgia’s Week 2 win over Western Kentucky.

Bolden will have a chance to get healthy following the Auburn game, as Georgia is off next weekend. After hosting the Tigers, Georgia does not return to action until Oct. 31 when Georgia takes on Florida in Atlanta.

Georgia is 6-0 on the season and enters this week as the No. 1 team in the country.

The game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ESPN.