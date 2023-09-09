Ball State
3
Final
45
Georgia
  • Ohio Bobcats
    Florida Atlantic Owls
  • South Carolina State Bulldogs
    13
    4th QTR
    9:33
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    48
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    16
    4th QTR
    3:38
    BYU Cougars
    41
    UTEP Miners
    7
    4th QTR
    12:44
    Northwestern Wildcats
    28
    UNLV Rebels
    0
    4th QTR
    15:00
    Michigan Wolverines
    35
  • Richmond Spiders
    0
    4th QTR
    15:00
    Michigan State Spartans
    38
    Southern Illinois Salukis
    14
    4th QTR
    10:40
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    11
    Texas State Bobcats
    10
    3rd QTR
    3:28
    UTSA Roadrunners
    10
    Ole Miss Rebels
    20
    4th QTR
    12:50
    Tulane Green Wave
    17
  • Western Michigan Broncos
    7
    3rd QTR
    3:00
    Syracuse Orange
    45
    Texas Southern Tigers
    3
    4th QTR
    14:36
    Toledo Rockets
    57
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    20
    4th QTR
    14:17
    Iowa State Cyclones
    3
    Texas A&M Aggies
    17
    3rd QTR
    9:11
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    21
  • Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    3rd QTR
    4:04
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    21
    Portland State Vikings
    10
    3rd QTR
    2:01
    Wyoming Cowboys
    30
    Cal Poly Mustangs
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:46
    San Jose State Spartans
    38
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    3
    2nd QTR
    6:01
    Washington Huskies
    14
  • Southeastern Louisiana Lions
    7
    2nd QTR
    3:33
    South Alabama Jaguars
    7
    Austin Peay Governors
    3
    1st QTR
    2:53
    Tennessee Volunteers
    3
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    3
    2nd QTR
    10:43
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    6
    Morgan State Bears
    0
    1st QTR
    11:56
    Akron Zips
    0
  • SMU Mustangs
    0
    1st QTR
    12:22
    Oklahoma Sooners
    0
    Fordham Rams
    0
    1st QTR
    10:49
    Buffalo Bulls
    6
    Duquesne Dukes
    0
    1st QTR
    14:05
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    0
    New Mexico State Aggies
    0
    1st QTR
    14:22
    Liberty Flames
    0
  • Lafayette Leopards
    0
    1st QTR
    11:31
    Duke Blue Devils
    7
    UAB Blazers
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    Murray State Racers
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    56
  • Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    36
    Troy Trojans
    13
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
  • Delaware State Hornets
    0
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    57
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    14
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    36
    Holy Cross Crusaders
    28
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    31
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    45
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
  • Utah Utes
    20
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    13
    James Madison Dukes
    36
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    35
    Delaware Fightin Blue Hens
    7
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    63
    Youngstown State Penguins
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
  • New Hampshire Wildcats
    42
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    45
    Eastern Illinois Panthers
    15
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
    Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    17
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    66
    Eastern Kentucky Colonels
    17
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    28
  • Purdue Boilermakers
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    UMass Minutemen
    Wagner Seahawks
    Navy Midshipmen
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    East Carolina Pirates
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart pushes back against slow offensive starts for Georgia football
ATHENS — Kirby Smart began his press conference following Georgia’s (2-0) 45-3 win over Ball State by talking about practice.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey …
ATHENS — Georgia saw star defensive back Javon Bullard exit the game following the team’s opening drive against Ball State.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck: ‘Everything was better’ for Georgia offense in 45-3 win over …
Carson Beck moved to 2-0 as the Georgia starting quarterback on Saturday, and he felt good about how he went about it.
Mike Griffith
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State for …
ATHENS — Georgia had started slow once again. A missed field goal on the opening drive of the game was followed by a punt on the team’s second.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart pushes back against slow offensive starts for Georgia …

Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd …

Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State …

Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

3 quick takeaways from Georgia football 45-3 win over Ball State

Mike Griffith
clock iconclock icon

Javon Bullard exits game on Georgia’s first drive with injury

Connor Riley
