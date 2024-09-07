Georgia running back Trevor Etienne made his debut on Saturday, getting the start for the Bulldogs at running back.

The Bulldogs scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Bell on the play.

Etienne did not play in Georgia’s season-opener, as he was suspended due to a violation of University of Georgia policy. Etienne was arrested in March and pled guilty to to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and a window tint violation and pled no contest to reckless driving.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained why Etienne’s status prior to Saturday had been so tightly guarded.

“It’s not gamesmanship at all for me. It’s a kid. It’s a kid, his family,” Smart said. “It’s respecting. When recruits come in my room, they say, we respect the way you handle things because a kid takes enough drug through the mud headlines. Everybody puts it out there. And then nobody knows if it’s wrong or if it’s dropped or any of that. They never get to do that. I want to defend the kid. And to discuss it again and say it again, then it’s another whole headline out there. So it’s not gamesmanship in any way, shape, or form for me. It’s just, I don’t want that for the kid. I don’t want to have to go through that again. That’s why I don’t discuss it.”

Georgia brought Etienne via the transfer portal, as he spent the previous two seasons at Florida. Smart has often praised Etienne’s leadership abilities this offseason. Even after missing the first game, he is still expected to be Georgia’s top running back.

Freshman running back Nate Frazier led Georgia in rushing against Clemson, carrying the ball 11 times for 83 yards. Cash Jones also added a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the win. Branson Robinson got the start for Georgia against the Tigers.

The Bulldogs are once again without Roderick Robinson, as he recovers from a toe injury.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee Tech can be seen on SEC Network+/ESPN+.