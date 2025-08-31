ATHENS — As Zachariah Branch sat on the Sanford Stadium turf, it almost seemed cruel.

Trainers attended to Branch after he fielded a punt. It was a hold-your-breath moment for the Georgia fan base after Branch gave an immediate taste of what he could do

Fortunately, everyone was able to exhale, including Branch. The Georgia wide receiver said after the game he was only dealing with a cramp. He did not return to the game but because of how he played throughout the afternoon, Georgia did not need him.

Branch caught 3 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 45-7 win. He also worked as the team’s starting punt returner, though that was a far lesser story on the afternoon.

His biggest impact came from the juice he provided to the Georgia offense.

“He’s practiced so hard. He’s embodied our FPE (Fire, passion and energy), and I thought it showed today,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, I told the team, I said, don’t be surprised if he has a very explosive, great game because he practices so hard. So it becomes natural in a game when you practice the way you practiced.”

Smart’s comments proved prophetic from the jump. His first reception was a simple screen pass on third down, the kind of play Georgia fans usually bemoan when Mike Bobo calls it.

But Branch broke multiple tackles and turned into a 25-yard gain. His next reception was a 23-yard catch-and-run on a slant pass. That too came on third down.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton quickly picked Branch as his favorite target, especially in key moments.

Branch really got going in the third quarter, when Gunner Stockton found him on a swing pass. Branch outran the defender assigned to him. From there, he raced to the end zone on what was a 47-yard touchdown reception. It was Georgia’s longest play of the afternoon.

“I just saw a lot of space, man,” Branch said. “My guy Dillon Bell had a good block,” Branch said. “Very fortunate that he was out there straining for me, man. He made it pretty much easy on my job. Just go out there and run straight.”

Easy is not a word that was associated with Georgia’s offense a season ago. The Bulldogs struggled to create big plays, meaning Georgia would have to dink and dunk its way down the field.

Branch can change a game with just one snap.

“Zach brought speed. Zach’s elusive,” running back Nate Frazier said of Branch. “If it’s one-on-one with Zach, I give it a 99.9% chance you’re not going to tackle him in the open field. He scares defenses as well.”

Branch tied for the team lead in receptions on Saturday. London Humphreys, who had three catches and a touchdown as well, finished with just 8 receiving yards by comparison.

Georgia isn’t just counting on Branch to make an impact on offense, as he’s a trusted part of special teams as well. He did misfield a punt, which led to a talking to from Smart.

But that special teams matters so much to Branch helps illustrate why he’s been a seamless fit into the Georgia system.

“I would just say just to be electric, to make something happen whenever I can, but to be smart at the same time,” Branch said on his mindset.

Branch showed why he was such a coveted addition out of the transfer portal from USC this offseason. His speed makes him one of the most dynamic players in college football.

For a Georgia offense that is breaking in a new quarterback and trying to get the offense back to its past standard, Branch seems like a player who can make life easier for everyone.

“A guy like Zach, he’s just great to have,” Georgia safety KJ Bolden said. “He’s just a very explosive player. He can change the game in a quick second.”

