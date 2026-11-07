With how well Georgia recruits on an annual basis, it’s of little surprise that it is able to find first-year players that can play winning football.

The 2026 team has several. ESPN recently highlighted the efforts of Zykie Helton and Craig Dandridge among the top 40 freshmen in the sport.

Helton was ranked as the No. 3 freshman in the sport. He’s started every game for Georgia at right guard this season.

“He hasn’t allowed a sack through eight games, and the moment doesn’t look too big for him,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker wrote of Helton. “The former four-star has used his rare blend of size, power and athleticism to wall off defenders, especially in the run game. Helton is physical at the point of attack and has been an important part of a Georgia ground game that is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, the best mark in the SEC and fourth nationally.”

Also making the list was wide receiver Craig Dandridge. He’s Georgia’s leading receiver this season, turning his 20 receptions into 349 yards and a touchdown.

It’s clear he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be for the Georgia offense.

“He’s averaging 17.4 yards per reception and was a bright spot in a loss to Auburn with a season-high 88 yards,” Tucker wrote. “Dandridge has flashed the acceleration and burst that made him an intriguing addition to a receiver room that lost several players during the offseason.”

Dandridge was ranked No. 27.

Defensively, Georgia has seen defensive lineman Anthony Lonon and Khamari Brooks make plays in recent games as they take on expanding roles for the Bulldogs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed this week that he’s spending some extra time with his youngest players on the team as it’s their first time navigating the grind of an SEC slate.

“We meet with the freshmen periodically to make sure we check in with them to make sure they’re doing OK and explain to them everybody’s in a different spot right now,” Smart said. “Zykie Helton’s different than some kid that’s not playing, and we try to make sure we get good retention out of those guys.”

Brooks picked up 2.0 tackles for loss against Florida last week, while Lonon leads all freshmen with 2.0 sacks for the Georgia defense.

Georgia has a big road trip on deck Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to No. 10 Ole Miss. The last time the Georgia visited Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss came out with a 28-10 victory back in 2024.

The Bulldogs are hoping that players like Helton, Dandridge and Brooks can help make the difference on Saturday. Kickoff between the two top-10 teams is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.