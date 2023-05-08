Georgia football Next Generation: Early enrollee Roderick Robinson ready to add to ‘RBU’ tradition

This is the seventh installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Roderick Robinson II was rated as the nation’s No. 14 RB and the No. 191 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. On3 had him as the No. 10 RB and No. 151 nationally on its Industry Ranking scale. ========================================== Roderick Robinson II enrolled in January in Athens. He started taking classes. He had four courses in his first UGA semester, including African Studies and a nutrition course.

That was while going through off-season workouts and getting ready for spring practice. When he did, he was ready. Robinson weighed around 240 pounds during spring ball. That wasn’t too bad because his body fat percentage that was just below 12 percent. That’s rock solid.

Robinson showed quick feet, good vision and proved to be a load to get on the ground. It got the attention of the proud defense of the back-to-back national champions. Durability also played a key role for Robinson. He was the only scholarship back to go through spring ball without getting dinged up. He even gave the Sanford Stadium crowd a small taste of what he could do. “Deuce” had a game-high 42 yards on 11 carries. The former 4-star also reeled in three receptions for 24 yards. “Roderick Robinson had a good day today,” Kirby Smart said after G-Day. “He’s a different kind of back, but he catches the ball coming out of the backfield. He’s big and physical. Guys don’t like tackling him.”

Those were some of the same comments that DawgNation when Todd Gurley made an early impact in Athens. He was just very hard to bring down. Smart even said something along those lines when Robinson signed. “I like the guy’s character,” Smart said on National Signing Day. “I like the background he has. He has really good quality toughness. He is hard to tackle. You know, football is still a game where you have to get people on the ground, and he is hard to get on the ground. He loves the game.” “He is very intelligent. So he excited us on tape, but even won us over more in person.” Rising senior Kendall Milton has been down that road Robinson is now on. They both hail from California and are now at “RBU” with the ‘Dawgs. “He’s going to be a great player,” Milton said of Robinson this spring. “Just seeing him, he has the ability — he can still run with his weight. He’s a strong player. He can make those cuts. Same thing like me when I came in as a running back: You just have to be able to, you know, get comfortable learning the schemes and learning the pass pro and learning the different blitzes and just learning different stuff that comes with being a running back in such a high-talented offense.”

Georgia flipped Robinson from UCLA last October. While he played for the same Lincoln High program that sent Marcus Allen and former Georgia great Terrell Davis off to the NFL, he has roots in the South. He has some family in Central Alabama. While his father lives in California, his mother and her family live in South Carolina. That’s where his younger brother, Rashad, now lives. He is a rising sophomore RB and is almost a Ctrl-V of his older brother. He’s just a little smaller but likely has more speed and twitch than when Roderick was the same age. There are family members in Augusta and aunts and uncles around the Metro Atlanta area. Get ready for a lot of Robinsons wearing his No. 0 jersey around DawgNation on gamedays for the next three or four years. “Rod is going to have a pretty big section in the stadium come Saturdays,” his father Roderick Robinson said. That’s big for Robinson. He’s the sort of young man that loves hanging out with his friends but is probably more of a family guy.