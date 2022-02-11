Details of Georgia baseball, softball alcohol sales this season

Georgia athletics will be selling alcohol and the school’s baseball and softball games this season, citing success with its pilot alcohol sales program for the men’s and women’s basketball at Stegeman Coliseum this season. Fans at the Bulldogs’ Foley Field and Jack Turner Stadium will be able to choose from domestic, import or premium beers at the designated concession stands, per the UGA school release.

The alcohol sales will begin at Foley Field at 2 p.m. next Friday when the Bulldogs open the season against Albany. Georgia baseball is a consensus Top 25 pick, ranked as high as No. 14 by Baseball America. The Bulldogs were recently picked to finish third in the SEC East Division by the league coaches (receiving two first-place votes), behind Vanderbilt and Florida, and ahead of Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri. UGA pitchers Jaden Woods and Jonathan Cannon were named to the preseason All-SEC team by the league coaches. Season tickets are sold out for Georgia baseball, but there are ticket packages available for 5-, 10- and 15 games, along with single tickets for most SEC games, at www.georgiadogs.com/tickets Alcohol sales at the softball games will begin at a yet-to-be-announced date later in the season.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Tony Baldwin after last season’s Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series, opened their season with a 7-6, extra-innings loss to Central Florida in Orlando on Thursday. The softball team opens the home portion of its schedule next Friday in the Red & Black Showcase tourney against Delaware (3:30 p.m.) and Boston University (6 p.m.). Georgia first baseman Lacey Fincher was named to the preseason All-SEC team last week, having led the Bulldogs in hitting (.345) with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs. The SEC league presidents and chancellors voted in 2019 to allow schools the autonomy to set their own stadium alcohol sales policies. SEC alcohol sales policy: WATCH: Greg Sankey addresses SEC sports alcohol sales policies Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations;

Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas;

Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors;

Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas);

Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual;

Alcohol must be dispensed into cups;

Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required; and, Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol

• Basketball (Men’s—Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women’s—End of 3rd quarter); • Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning); • Softball (end of the top of the 5th inning)

UGA News