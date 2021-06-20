Matthew Boling among Georgia track stars racing, jumping and competing for Tokyo Olympics slot

Georgia track star Matthew Boling is off and running in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Boling is one of 11 current Bulldogs and eight former UGA track athletes looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics (July 23-Aug. 8).

The Sunday schedule is a busy one for the Bulldogs: (Times are Eastern) 3:15 – Kyle Garland, Garrett Scantling, Devon Williams (DECATHLON – starts last five events on this day) 8:50 – Anna Hall (high jump final) 8:55 – Jasmine Moore, Titiana Marsh, Keturah Orji (triple jump final) 9:19 – Matthew Boling (100m – semifinals)

10:06 – Lynna Irby (400m – final) 10:15 – Elija Godwin (400m – final) 10:52 – Matthew Boling (100m – final) Boling advanced to the semifinals on Saturday by running a 10.13-second time in the 100 meters, finishing fifth in his heat and 14th overall. RELATED: Onward Reserve among first to take a historical step, has 5 UGA targets Boling is among five UGA athletes who have reportedly been targeted by Onward Reserve for NIL offers on July 1 when the groundbreaking legislation takes effect.

Georgia golfer Trent Phillips, one of the other four reported Onward Reserve NIL targets, won an amateur tournament in Pennsylvania on Saturday. RELATED: Trent Phillips stays red-hot, wins prestigious golf tourney Former Georgia SEC champion Kendal Williams wasn’t as fortunate, finishing 18th in the 100 meters despite running his best time of the season (10.15). Boling’s time on Saturday improved on the 10.15-second dash he had at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Boling had a bad start in finals and finished sixth (10.19). Lynna Irby, meanwhile, finished fourth in her 400-meter heat on Saturday with a time of 50.58. As noted by UGA sports info, Irby already has the necessary Olympic Standard in the 400 meters, so she will qualify for Team USA with a top-three finish in tonight’s final (10:06 p.m.) Elija Godwin from Covington, will race in the men’s 400-meter final at 10:15 p.m. Godwin was second in the 400 semifinals on Saturday and can qualify for Team USA by finishing in the top three tonight.

Decathlete Garrett Scantling, who finished one spot out of qualifying for Team USA in 2016 after taking fourth place, is off to s strong start in his effort to qualify to compete in Tokyo. Scantling ran a 10.53-second time in the 100 meters to start out in secnd, and then he was third in the long jump with a 24-11.75. Scantling won the shot put 52-2.50), and then posted a season-best high jump of 6-8.75 to take seventh. Scantling finished up his five events on Saturday with a 48.86 for sixth in the 400 meters. Several Georgia swimmers have already qualified for Team USA after their performance in Omaha, Neb., last week. RELATED: Current and former Bulldogs make splash into Olympic trials competition • Chase Kalisz – 400 IM, 200 IM

• Hali Flickinger – 400 IM, 200 Fly • Allison Schmitt – 200 Free, 4x100 Free Relay • Nic Fink – 200 Breaststroke • Olivia Smoliga – 4x100 Free Relay Natalie Hinds, who attended Florida but trains in Athens and swims with the “ProDawg” club, has also qualified for the Oympics. .Three additional Georgia swimmers (Jay Litherland, Gunnar Bentz, Andrew Wilson) are expected to be confirmed as members of Team USA following the conclusion of Sunday’s final session. Two of the Bulldogs’ current swimmers left their best in the Omaha pool on Saturday but fell short of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Rising sophomore Luca Urlando set a personal-best time of 51.64 in the 100-meter butterfly final but was resigned to third. Dillon Downing, a rising junior, posted a personal record in the 50-meter freestyle semifinal with a 15th-place time of 22.36. Downing, from Alpharetta, had set an earlier PR of 22.38 set in the morning preliminaries.

