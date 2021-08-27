WATCH: Debating where Clemson would rank among Kirby Smart’s best regular season wins

The No. 5 Bulldogs will take on the No. 3 Tigers in Charlotte on Sept. 4. It will be a top-5 matchup for head coach Kirby Smart and a chance to bag his best regular-season win of his coaching career.

Georgia football opens the season against Clemson in just over a week, in what will be one of the biggest college football games of the year.

Smart has a number of past victories that might seem comparable but from a ranking standpoint, this would be his biggest win to date. Obviously, there are the 2017 wins over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and Auburn in the SEC championship game, but those both occurred after the regular season.

Among some of the wins that come to mind include the 2017 win over Florida, the 2018 win over Florida, the 2017 win over Notre Dame, the 2017 win over Mississippi State, the 2019 win over Auburn and the 2019 win over Notre Dame.

The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith take a quick trip down memory lane before fully diving into the season-opening game against Clemson.

Among some of the other topics discussed include: