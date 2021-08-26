What the national media is saying about Georgia football entering the 2021 season

With the first slate of college football games taking place this weekend, a number of national media outlets have published their thoughts on the 2021 college football season. Georgia once again enters the season with great expectations, as highlighted by the Bulldogs coming in as the No. 5 team in the AP Poll. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also had the Bulldogs ranked No. 5 in The Athletic’s ranking of all 130 teams in the country. A big reason Georgia ranks so highly in multiple polls this year, is because of quarterback JT Daniels.

“JT Daniels arrived at USC with pressure and had ups and downs. The pressure is even greater now at Georgia,” Vannini wrote. “If he plays the way he did at the end of last season, this could be Georgia’s chance to vault to the top of the rankings.” Daniels threw 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions last year for Georgia. The Bulldogs went 4-0 in games started by Daniels, including a Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Georgia has seen a number of its top pass catchers suffer injuries this offseason, putting even greater pressure on Daniels. Star wide receiver George Pickens, who was voted Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches this week, suffered a torn ACL in March that he is still recovering from.