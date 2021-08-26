Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,512 (Aug. 25, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an area in which UGA should consider copying Clemson in order to beat the Tigers on Sept. 4.

Georgia football podcast: One way UGA might need to be more like Clemson

Beginning of the show: Running back is arguably the deepest position group on Georgia’s roster, and given the question marks at some other key spots -- including wide receiver -- it seems the Bulldogs would want to use as many of backs as possible in as many ways as possible. This includes the passing game, where UGA’s running backs also have the potential to be high-value targets for quarterback JT Daniels. I’ll discuss more on this topic on today’s show, including why the Bulldogs’ possible attempt to throw more to running backs could resemble the transformation undertaken by UGA’s Week One opponent, Clemson, in recent years.

10-minute mark: I discuss the UGA players on the preseason All-SEC team.